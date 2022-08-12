TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TU. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.06.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 80,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,536. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. TELUS has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.