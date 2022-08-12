TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TU. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.06.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TELUS by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TELUS by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,174,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869,752 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,351,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TELUS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,444 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

