Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Shares Up 14.7%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Separately, CLSA lowered Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad ( OTCMKTS:TNABY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

