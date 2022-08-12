Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Shares Up 14.7%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, CLSA lowered Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile
Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNABY)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.