Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the July 15th total of 84,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNON traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,951. Tenon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenon Medical

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tenon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenon Medical stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 514,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tenon Medical makes up approximately 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 4.58% of Tenon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

