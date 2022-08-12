Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Terminix Global Stock Performance

Terminix Global stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.75. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Institutional Trading of Terminix Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Terminix Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,886,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,739,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Terminix Global by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,182,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,384,000 after buying an additional 820,829 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terminix Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,250,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,253,000 after buying an additional 107,219 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Terminix Global by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,487,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after buying an additional 308,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Terminix Global by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,718,000 after buying an additional 805,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

