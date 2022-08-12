Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $310.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $319.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

