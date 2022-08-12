TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
TRSSF has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.
TerrAscend Stock Up 4.8 %
TRSSF stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
TerrAscend Company Profile
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
