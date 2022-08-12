Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513,100 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 2.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $156,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 94,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 247,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,060. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

