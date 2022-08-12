TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.54.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TFII traded down C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$136.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.70. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$93.63 and a 52-week high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40.

Insider Activity

About TFI International

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total value of C$3,674,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,630,159.99. In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total value of C$3,674,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at C$445,630,159.99. Also, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total transaction of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$223,010.61. Insiders have sold a total of 70,300 shares of company stock worth $7,235,164 over the last quarter.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

