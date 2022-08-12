TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.54.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:TFII traded down C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$136.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.70. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$93.63 and a 52-week high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40.
Insider Activity
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
