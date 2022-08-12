TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Short Interest Update

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 181.5% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TGVC remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. TG Venture Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Venture Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $277,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

