Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Down 82.1% in July

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Tgs Asa Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of TGSGY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 80 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,422. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $19.99.
Tgs Asa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0926 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.
