Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Down 82.1% in July

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Tgs Asa Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TGSGY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 80 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,422. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0926 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tgs Asa Company Profile

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

