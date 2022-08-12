The Character Group (LON:CCT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $501.65

Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 501.65 ($6.06) and traded as high as GBX 507.90 ($6.14). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.04), with a volume of 1,831 shares trading hands.

The Character Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £97.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 500.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 563.01.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Peppa Pig, Pokémon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer ‘n Sparkle, Treasure X, Instaglam, Mashems, Teletubbies, and Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom brands.

