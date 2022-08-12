The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.32% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,084,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 802,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 75,053 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 685,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,939,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $70.66 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.