The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Bought by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,760,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,550 shares during the period. E.W. Scripps accounts for approximately 3.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 4.55% of E.W. Scripps worth $78,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,113,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,947,000 after purchasing an additional 833,888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 641,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 61,647 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Huber Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of SSP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. 3,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.77. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.