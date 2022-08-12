The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.60.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.93. 6,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.66. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

