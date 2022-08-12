The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.57 EPS.

GEO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. 40,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.63. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

