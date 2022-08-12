The Goldman Sachs Group Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $175.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $158.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CYBR. Summit Insights reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.67.

Shares of CYBR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,560. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

