The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $9.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

KOD stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 122,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,906,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

