The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Kroger worth $29,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Kroger by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. 44,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,245. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.