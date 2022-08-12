The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Position Reduced by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,410 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.14% of Mosaic worth $33,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $54.74. 63,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

