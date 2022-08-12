The OLB Group (OLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 22.92%.

The OLB Group Stock Performance

OLB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 123,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The OLB Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The OLB Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

See Also

