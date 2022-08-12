The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00005457 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and $314.81 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00561511 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005204 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00183547 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000149 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,059,808 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.