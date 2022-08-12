The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $653,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Southern by 43.9% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 70,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 510,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $77.90 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.