The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Position Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam increased its position in Toro by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Toro by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Transactions at Toro

Toro Stock Performance

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $89.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.09.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

