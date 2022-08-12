The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Boosted by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,645 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 3.4% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 49,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,917. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average is $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

