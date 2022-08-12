The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Trimmed by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

DIS traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.65. 631,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,814,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

