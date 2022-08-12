Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Richard A. Graham Sells 15,086 Shares

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $132,605.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 369,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 648,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 130.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,326,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 751,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 632,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 456,412 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

