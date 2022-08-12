Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Cowen

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Down 5.5 %

THRN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.33. 34,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,114. Thorne HealthTech has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $281.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Institutional Trading of Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Thorne HealthTech had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRN. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 13.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 797,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 93,207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

