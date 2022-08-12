Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACW) Short Interest Update

Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Thrive Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Thrive Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 5,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11. Thrive Acquisition has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Thrive Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
