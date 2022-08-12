Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Thryv Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $953.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.30. Thryv has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. Thryv had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 41,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $1,105,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,440,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,653,327.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,178,737 shares of company stock valued at $29,173,670 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Thryv by 76.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Thryv by 25.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Thryv by 1,669.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 143,204 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 23.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thryv by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Stories

