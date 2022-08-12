Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Thryv Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $953.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.30. Thryv has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. Thryv had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Thryv

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 41,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $1,105,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,440,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,653,327.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,178,737 shares of company stock valued at $29,173,670 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Thryv by 76.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Thryv by 25.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Thryv by 1,669.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 143,204 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 23.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thryv by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.