thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.51) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($17.96) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.15 ($12.40) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, May 30th.
thyssenkrupp Stock Performance
Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €5.90 ($6.02) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($27.56). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.52.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.
