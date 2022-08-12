Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading 25.3% Higher This Week

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $359,737.20 and $295,468.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,003.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00127446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00067063 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

