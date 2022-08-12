TigerCash (TCH) Reaches Market Cap of $397,759.68

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $397,759.68 and $1.57 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00791229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,724.45 or 0.99740579 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

