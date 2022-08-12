Tigress Financial Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $60.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 218.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYFT. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.03.

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 161,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,470,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after buying an additional 61,761 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

