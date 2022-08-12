TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TOD’S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TOD’S from €42.00 ($42.86) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TOD’S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of TOD’S stock remained flat at $33.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

