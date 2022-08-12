TOKPIE Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $35,129.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

