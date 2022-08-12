TOKPIE Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $35,129.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000862 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Coin Profile
TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.
Buying and Selling TOKPIE
Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.