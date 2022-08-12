TOP Trading Down 7.9% This Week (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $100,316.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,184.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00127605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00066432 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling TOP

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

