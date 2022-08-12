TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 129,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TORM by 7,393.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 859,691 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in TORM by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 353,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 57,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in TORM by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,617 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TORM by 220,324.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 182,869 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth $1,144,000.

TORM Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.70. 1,015,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.56 and a beta of -245.17. TORM has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.20 million. TORM had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

TRMD has been the topic of several research reports. Pareto Securities began coverage on TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

