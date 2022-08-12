Tornado Cash Price Reaches $14.17 (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $15.58 million and approximately $48.13 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.17 or 0.00058554 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

