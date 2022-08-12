Toronto Dominion Bank Has $19.02 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,155 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 21,448 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Halliburton worth $19,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton Stock Performance

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

