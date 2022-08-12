Toronto Dominion Bank Has $20.80 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $20,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 72.0% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,540,000 after buying an additional 93,721 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $283.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.38 and a 200-day moving average of $274.51.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

