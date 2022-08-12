Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of ANSYS worth $17,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.30.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $280.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

