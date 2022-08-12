Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $18,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 352.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $337.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.54. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $275.89 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

