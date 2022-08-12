Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,057,738 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of State Street worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 438.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 761,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after purchasing an additional 697,276 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 1,798.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 552,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 523,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.