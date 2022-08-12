Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TTP opened at $30.27 on Friday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

