Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Toshiba Price Performance

Shares of TOSYY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. 24,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,140. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toshiba will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Further Reading

