Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Trade Desk updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Trade Desk Trading Down 3.6 %
TTD stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,022.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.76.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 7.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 38.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 16.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 16.2% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Further Reading
