Traders Buy High Volume of Logitech International Put Options (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,310 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 146% compared to the typical volume of 2,158 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Logitech International Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 303,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its stake in Logitech International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 98,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 154,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,790. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $109.21.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.9742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

