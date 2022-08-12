Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Traeger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Traeger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.39.
Shares of NYSE:COOK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. 6,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Traeger in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Traeger by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Traeger by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Traeger by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
