Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Traeger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Traeger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Traeger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.39.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of COOK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 13,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Traeger has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $445.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 12.8% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 686,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 78,016 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Traeger by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 403,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Traeger during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 388,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after buying an additional 508,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.